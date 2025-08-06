Paige Bueckers Gives Update on Back Injury: ‘It’s Day-to-Day’
Paige Bueckers left Tuesday night's Wings vs. Liberty game briefly because of a back issue. She shared after the contest that she felt her back tighten up, so she wanted to get it worked on.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year hopeful didn't sound too worried about the back issue when speaking to reporters after the Wings' 85-76 loss. Bueckers noted that the flare up was totally "random," and that she felt it while dribbling down the court.
"It's day-to-day, I'm hoping it won't take me out," Bueckers said.
The back issue hasn't kept Bueckers off the court, though. She's missed five games so far this season, with the most recent occurrence coming on June 28, when she had a knee issue.
And she didn't miss much time at all on Tuesday night, either. She played 31 minutes and scored 21 points while posting eight rebounds and four assists. It was the Wings' 22nd loss of the season.