Paige Bueckers Made Cool WNBA History in Front of Her Hometown Fans in Wings-Lynx
Paige Bueckers had a night to remember during Wednesday's Wings-Lynx game in Minnesota, one that got even more special after the Dallas Wings rookie made some cool history in the process.
Dallas dropped their third straight game in the 85–81 loss to the Lynx and are still looking for their first win of the season. But they can take some comfort in knowing that their No. 1 pick, Bueckers, has been developing nicely in the early days of her pro career.
Bueckers, who hails from Hopkins, Minn., made her first WNBA appearance in front of her hometown fans at Target Center, albeit playing against the team she idolized growing up. The Wings rookie shot 3 of 11 from the field—a similar statline to her WNBA debut last week—but finished with 12 points and 10 assists to notch her first career double-double.
Bueckers is just the third player in league history to record a points-assists double-double within her first three career games, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. She stands alone with Shoni Schimmel (2014) and Suzie McConnell Serio (1998).
Bueckers spoke briefly about her impressive feat in a postgame press conference.
"We try to put everything into perspective, and to see all the little girls and people in the stands and realize that was you just about 10, 15 years ago," Bueckers said. "And so you never take it for granted—how blessed we are to be able to play in this league, and to play at this level, and to be at this organization with this team. Just extremely grateful and you try to reflect that every single time you play."
It ultimately was a bittersweet homecoming for Bueckers, who walked away with a neat piece of WNBA history but couldn't help the Wings overcome a stacked Lynx side that's coming off a Finals berth and includes the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Napheesa Collier.
Bueckers and the Wings will be back in action against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.