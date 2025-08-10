Paige Bueckers Makes Impressive WNBA History in Wings Game vs. Mystics
Paige Bueckers is running away with the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award, and for good reason.
The Dallas Wings' star has been sensational in her first season in the W, and she recorded some stunning history during her latest outing. In Sunday's game against the Mystics, Bueckers became the fastest rookie in league history to record 450+ points, 100+ assists and 100+ rebounds in their career. Sunday's game was Bueckers's 25th in the WNBA, and she's been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis as a rookie.
Bueckers also now holds the longest active streak in the WNBA for consecutive games with 10 or more points. The Wings rookie has never scored less than 10 points in a single game, and after reaching double digits in the first half against Washington, she brought her tally to 25 straight games. No other player in the league has a streak of such length.
Heading into Sunday's game, the 23-year-old was averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. She entered play just three rebounds shy of 100 on the season.
Bueckers has more than lived up to the hype in her debut campaign in the WNBA, and she's now set another impressive record as she makes her mark on the league.