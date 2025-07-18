'My Childhood Dream': Paige Bueckers Arrives at First WNBA All-Star Weekend in Style
While her Dallas Wings have struggled out of the gate this season, rookie guard and No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers has lived up to the hype.
The former UConn star is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, leading Dallas in the first two categories. She earned her rightful place among the league's All-Stars as a rookie, and she arrived in Indianapolis to kick off All-Star Weekend on Thursday night.
Suffice it to say, Bueckers did so in style.
Arriving to the Orange Carpet in Indianapolis wearing a Marni getup and Prada shoes, Bueckers was asked how it felt to be named to the All-Star Game in just her first year as a pro. She said the opportunity fulfills a "childhood dream," and was clearly taking it all in as she spoke to the WNBA's social media team.
"Feeling blessed. I'm very thankful to be here. It's just a crazy experience, just living out my childhood dream. So, happy to be here!"
Bueckers represents the Wings on "Team Collier," playing alongside captain Napheesa Collier of the Lynx, as well as WNBA stars like Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Angel Reese and Kelsey Plum. They'll face "Team Clark," which will unfortunately be without captain Caitlin Clark due to injury, but will feature the game's two other rookies: Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Mystics. Team Clark also features Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Mitchell.
The full WNBA All-Star rosters are available here. The All-Star Game will tip off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.