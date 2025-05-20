Paige Bueckers Makes Wings Franchise History in Just Her Second WNBA Game
Paige Bueckers is undoubtedly going to be a star in the WNBA—it's only a matter of how long it'll take.
The Dallas Wings rookie put on a show in her second game of the WNBA season against the Seattle Storm, finishing with a team-high 19 points while dishing out eight assists in front of her roaring home fans in Arlington.
Bueckers also added five rebounds and two steals to write herself into Wings franchise history as the first rookie ever to achieve those numbers (19 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals) in a single game, according to StatMuse.
Unfortunately, Bueckers's big game wasn't enough to secure what would have been the first win of the new year for Dallas (0-2). Storm star Nneka Ogwumike tallied 23 points and 19 rebounds to help fend off the Wings' valiant comeback attempt, and Dallas ended up dropping their second game, 79-71.
It's nonetheless a marked improvement for Bueckers, who shot 3-for-10 from the field for 10 points in her WNBA debut days earlier.
Bueckers still has some ways to go to develop from the 2025 No. 1 draft pick into the franchise's marquee superstar, but as they say, you can't rush greatness.