SI

Paige Bueckers Makes Wings Franchise History in Just Her Second WNBA Game

Kristen Wong

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paige Bueckers is undoubtedly going to be a star in the WNBA—it's only a matter of how long it'll take.

The Dallas Wings rookie put on a show in her second game of the WNBA season against the Seattle Storm, finishing with a team-high 19 points while dishing out eight assists in front of her roaring home fans in Arlington.

Bueckers also added five rebounds and two steals to write herself into Wings franchise history as the first rookie ever to achieve those numbers (19 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals) in a single game, according to StatMuse.

Unfortunately, Bueckers's big game wasn't enough to secure what would have been the first win of the new year for Dallas (0-2). Storm star Nneka Ogwumike tallied 23 points and 19 rebounds to help fend off the Wings' valiant comeback attempt, and Dallas ended up dropping their second game, 79-71.

It's nonetheless a marked improvement for Bueckers, who shot 3-for-10 from the field for 10 points in her WNBA debut days earlier.

Bueckers still has some ways to go to develop from the 2025 No. 1 draft pick into the franchise's marquee superstar, but as they say, you can't rush greatness.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA