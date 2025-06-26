Paige Bueckers Shares Message to Cooper Flagg After He Was Drafted No. 1 by Mavs
The city of Dallas drafted the No. 1 picks in both the WNBA and NBA this year, and they received some pretty big superstars in return. The Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers in April, while the Dallas Mavericks picked up Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night.
As Bueckers and Flagg will quickly become the new faces of Dallas basketball, it was fitting for the WNBA rookie to send her fellow No. 1 pick a message after his huge draft night.
"Hey, Cooper, it's Paige here from the Dallas Wings. From one No. 1 pick to another, just wanted to say congratulations," Bueckers said in a video posted by the Mavericks. "Super excited to have you here in Dallas. I know you worked extremely hard to get here, so continue to keep trusting your work, and let's make this city proud. Excited to see you soon, and congratulations again."
Bueckers attended the Mavericks' watch party at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night to show support to her fellow No. 1 pick. She spoke with media there about the high expectations put on her and Flagg being the top selections in their respective drafts. It'll be nice for them to have each other to relate to.
Dallas is just the second city ever to receive the No. 1 picks in both the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same year. We'll see how both rookies do this year.