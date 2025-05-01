Paige Bueckers Gives Powerful Three-Word Answer When Asked About A'ja Wilson's Game
Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA debut in a preseason matchup between the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces on Friday, meaning the No. 1 pick will face three-time MVP A'ja Wilson.
This game will mark the first time Bueckers and Wilson will face each other in their respective careers, even if it is just for a preseason game. But, Wilson has quite the impressive WNBA reputation that precedes herself, and Bueckers sounds very aware of the two-time champion's abilities on the court.
When asked about her thoughts about Wilson on Thursday, Bueckers had three words to perfectly describe Wilson.
“She’s a problem.”
That wasn't all Bueckers had to say about Wilson. She gave a list of her thoughts on the Aces star.
"One of the best players in the league, in the MVP race every single year, could win it every single year. Just so skilled, you can tell she has such a great worth ethic. She gets better every single year she's been in the league," Bueckers said, via FanSided's Joey Mistretta.
The Wings and Aces will play in the regular season four times—on Friday, June 13, Wednesday, July 16, Sunday, July 27 and Sunday, Aug. 17. So, Friday will be the first of many matchups between Bueckers and Wilson.