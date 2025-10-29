Paige Bueckers to Produce, Star in Women's Basketball Movie for Apple
During her terrific rookie season in the WNBA, Wings forward Paige Bueckers hinted at her imminent conquest of the basketball world. Now, she appears to be setting her sights on the film world.
Bueckers will play a basketball player in the drama film Jess & Pearl, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Justin Kroll of Variety. Per that report, Apple Original Films will release the movie, which Bueckers will also executive produce; ex-Scandal writer Zahir McGee conceived the film's premise.
"Set in the world of women’s basketball, the film follows two phenoms who forge an extraordinary bond as teammates until fame, competition and the ruthless business of college athletics threaten to turn their friendship into an epic rivalry," Kroll wrote.
Bueckers, 22, won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award this past season—her first after making three All-America teams at UConn. Additionally, she was named to both the All-WNBA team and the WNBA All-Star team.
No release date has been given for the reported film, which would come on the heels of Sky forward Angel Reese's recent film debut in Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite.