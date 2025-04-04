Paige Bueckers Responds to Reports That She Doesn't Want Wings to Draft Her at No. 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers has refuted reports that she doesn't want to play for the Dallas Wings. The Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, and barring anything unexpected, Bueckers is expected to be the first player taken when the draft begins in 10 days.
Though Bueckers has not publicly spoken against the idea of playing for the Wings, ESPN reported last November that the Los Angeles Sparks were Bueckers' preferred destination, but the Sparks lost out on the No. 1 pick to the Wings in the draft lottery. This helped stir the idea that Bueckers could refuse to play for the Wings, à la Eli Manning opting not to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004 and instead getting traded to the New York Giants.
“The reports are the reports," Bueckers told Front Office Sports. "People write stories, and it’s whatever. Honestly, I’m not really worried about that at the moment. I’m just worried about being here, being present with the team and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it’s only in God’s hands.”
Bueckers also said there is "nowhere specific" she wants to play. “Wherever I end up," she said.
This is not the only time Bueckers has had to clear up a report recently. Bueckers confirmed last week that she is indeed declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft. When asked after confirming her decision, Bueckers said, "Honestly, I thought I declared a long time ago."
The draft is approaching soon, but Bueckers remains primarily focused on her upcoming NCAA Final Four matchup against UCLA, which takes place on Friday evening. Bueckers is one of the most accomplished players in women's college basketball, but she still wants to add a championship to her resumé.