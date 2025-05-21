Paige Bueckers Reunites With Author of Infamous Sixth Grade Tweet That Predicted Her Rise
As Paige Bueckers traveled to Minnesota for her first WNBA game in her home state, a special reunion was in order.
Back in 2013, Gary Knox posted a tweet that's now infamous amongst basketball fans. It surfaced every step of the way through Bueckers's career, from becoming the Naismith College Player of the Year in '21 to a national championship with UConn in her final season to becoming the WNBA's No. 1 pick.
"Remember the name: Paige Bueckers. 6th grade, think Diana Taurasi. Best 6th grade G I've ever seen. St. Louis Park," Knox wrote on his Twitter account @gPrep in 2013.
He might have a future as a scout. The original tweet is below, grainy photo and all.
Ahead of Bueckers's Dallas Wings taking on the Minnesota Lynx Wednesday at Target Center, Knox made his way to cover the athlete he'd always knew would be there.
"Me and gPrep go way back," Bueckers said to reporters Tuesday via Reggie Wilson of Minnesota's KARE 11 News. "I played with his daughter, I played with and against his son all the time in open gyms. Just what the investment and being a part of Minnesota means to me, it means everything. I'm super proud to be from this state. The belief and support that I felt from this state, it's meant everything to me."
Her homecoming game tips off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Her first scout will certainly look on proudly.