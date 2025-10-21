Paige Bueckers Threw a Perfect Spiral at the Cowboys Game, and Fans Couldn't Believe It
She can do it all.
Paige Bueckers showed up at the Cowboys-Commanders game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and the appearance was enough to have fans wondering whether she picked the right sport.
At some point during the afternoon—whether it was before or after the win—Bueckers, perched in the stands, tossed a pass out to what appeared to be a young fan waiting on the field. The boy dropped it, but Bueckers's pass was pretty impressive; a perfect spiral.
Watch that cool feat below:
As the clip made the rounds online, fans were pretty impressed at Bueckers arm, musing that she could have perhaps had a future playing football if things had been different.
The next great WR-QB duo is loading...
More on Sports Illustrated
Published