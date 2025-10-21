SI

Paige Bueckers Threw a Perfect Spiral at the Cowboys Game, and Fans Couldn't Believe It

She can do it all.

Brigid Kennedy

Bueckers can do it all.
Bueckers can do it all. / NFL
In this story:

Paige Bueckers showed up at the Cowboys-Commanders game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and the appearance was enough to have fans wondering whether she picked the right sport.

At some point during the afternoon—whether it was before or after the win—Bueckers, perched in the stands, tossed a pass out to what appeared to be a young fan waiting on the field. The boy dropped it, but Bueckers's pass was pretty impressive; a perfect spiral.

Watch that cool feat below:

As the clip made the rounds online, fans were pretty impressed at Bueckers arm, musing that she could have perhaps had a future playing football if things had been different.

The next great WR-QB duo is loading...

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA