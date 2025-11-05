Paige Bueckers Joked That She Wants to Return to UConn for Her ‘Sixth Year’
Paige Bueckers made a special appearance at the UConn Huskies’ opening night on Tuesday. The Huskies are the reigning NCAA champions after Bueckers helped lead them to the title back in April, so she wanted to make sure she was there for the celebration. She finally got her collegiate championship ring.
After the game, which the No. 1 Huskies won 79-66 over Louisville, the WNBA Rookie of the Year was pretty active on social media reminiscing about her days playing at UConn.
The team posted pictures of Bueckers alongside the Huskies on Instagram, and Bueckers left a funny comment on the post.
“Too late to take my 6th year !?” she wrote.
Then, she followed that up by posting a meme on her own Instagram story. The meme showed a guy standing in front of a TV with some of the UConn players photoshopped onto the screen. The caption of the meme says “Bro thinks he’s on the team,” to which Bueckers added “me rn [right now]”.
It’s safe to say returning to Gampel Pavilion put Bueckers in her feels on Tuesday night. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her show up to support UConn more this season as the college basketball season aligns perfectly with the WNBA’s offseason. She’s gearing up for her second season with the Wings.