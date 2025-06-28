Paige Bueckers Makes WNBA History by Starring in Wings' Showdown vs. Fever
Paige Bueckers is absolutely balling right now.
During the Dallas Wings' 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on Friday night, Bueckers had one of the best games of her young career. In 36 minutes on the floor, Bueckers scored 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting and tallied six assists, two steals and two blocks without committing a single turnover.
Bueckers became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 25 points, five assists, two steals, two blocks and zero turnovers in a single game. There have been 47 other instances of at least 25 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks in league history, but no player until Bueckers had accomplished that stat line without committing a turnover.
Bueckers, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game as a rookie. The Wings dropped to 4-13 after the loss Friday, and they'll look to right the ship Saturday with a home tilt against the Washington Mystics (8-8).