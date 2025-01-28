Phoenix Mercury Acquire Five-Time WNBA All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
The Phoenix Mercury made a massive move on Tuesday that could shake up the WNBA.
Phoenix is reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun. The 32-year-old power forward averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists during the 2024 season.
Thomas is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-WNBA pick, has six WNBA all-defensive team selections, and is the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles with 11 in the regular season and four in the postseason. She was also a member of Team USA's gold medal-winning squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Thomas was selected by the New York Liberty with the fourth pick in the 2014 WNBA draft, but was shipped to Connecticut in a draft-day trade. She has spent her entire 11-year career with the Sun.
Thomas was a free agent but because Connecticut cored her, she could only leave the team if traded. Cored players receive an offer for a one-year, supermax contract and must sign off on any potential trade destination. The Thomas deal will be a sign-and-trade and won't be official until after February 1.