Photo of Agitated Rival Coaches Watching Caitlin Clark Take Open Three Is Hilarious
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has wreaked havoc against opponents throughout her historic rookie WNBA campaign, with her countless no-look passes and devastating range from beyond the perimeter.
One photo of Clark that began going viral on social media Tuesday might be the best demonstration of her dominance to date.
On Aug. 18, Getty Images photographer Chet White captured Clark knocking down a three-pointer in front of the Seattle Storm's bench. Storm coach Noelle Quinn, as well as a few of her assistants, are in the background of the picture looking beyond frustrated watching Clark line it up from deep.
An instant classic.
Clark had a nice game that night, tallying 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks. The Fever went on to beat Seattle 92–75, a win that helped build Indiana's current 8–2 stretch since returning from the monthlong Olympic break.
Having already punched a ticket to the playoffs, Clark and the Fever have four games remaining on their regular-season schedule: Back-to-back matchups against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday and Friday, a tilt at home against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, and a battle on the road against the Washington Mystics on Sept. 19.