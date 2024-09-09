Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Had Fans Cracking Up Over Their WNBA Playoffs Comments
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are two big reasons why the Indiana Fever have clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, and Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, have become quite a duo on the court this season. They've also become good friends off of it, as well.
Their friendship, which is on display before each game when they share nice messages on the bench, has made for some funny press conferences throughout the season. The latest came Sunday after the Fever beat the Dream in overtime to move to 19-17 on the season. They were asked if the atmosphere felt like a playoff game
"We've never played in a playoff game though, so," Clark said.
Boston quickly fired back with: "Well, I'd assume, right?"
Which led to this quip from Clark: "I mean, can you predict the future?"
Boston replied to that by saying: "Maybe?! Maybe we can."
Here's that moment:
Fans loved it:
The Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces.