Photo of Angel Reese Mean-Mugging After Clutch Bucket vs. Liberty Is Instantly Iconic
Angel Reese had the best game of her young WNBA career Thursday night in the Chicago Sky's 90–81 win over the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
In 31 minutes, Reese scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She also helped stymie the red-hot Liberty, who handily won their first four games by a total of 63 points.
With just over two minutes to play, Reese caught a pass from teammate Dana Evans in the paint. She was fouled by Courtney Vandersloot as she went up and banked in a layup for an and-one opportunity. As Reese sat on the floor in the aftermath of the play, she unleashed a mean-mug to let everyone know that basket likely sealed the win for Chicago.
It was captured perfectly by a photographer at Barclays Center and shared on social media by the Sky after their second win of the season.
Fans loved it:
With three offensive rebounds Thursday night, Reese became the third player in WNBA history to grab at least 15 offensive boards in her first three games.
Reese and the Sky return to action Saturday for their home opener at Wintrust Arena against the Connecticut Sun.