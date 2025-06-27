Portland WNBA Expansion Franchise Makes Concerning Move Before Inaugural Season
The WNBA is expanding at a rapid pace. The Golden State Valkyries joined the fold this year, while the Toronto Tempo and the unnamed Portland franchise are slated to join the league next season.
A promising sign of growth for the league which is only continuing its expansion. But growing pains are a real thing—and the Portland franchise is reportedly facing some serious concerns as they work to get off the ground and hit the court in 2026.
According to a report Thursday from The Oregonian's Bill Oram, the franchise parted ways with its first employee, team president Inky Son, who was hired at the beginning of April.
"The stunning ouster comes after what sources had described as significant 'growing pains' amid a 'rocky' rollout for the expansion team," Oram wrote.
An odd move for a franchise that has yet to even officially announce its name. There was recent speculation based on trademark filings that the team was set to turn back the clock and choose to go by the Portland Fire, the city's last WNBA franchise which operated from 2000 to '02. The team's pinned post on their X account hints at an announcement set for July 15, which could be to release its brand identity to the public.
There's no details of any potential behind the scenes disputes which may have led to Son's departure at this time. RAJ Sports, the owners and operators of the franchise, said they "don't comment on personnel matters" in a statement to The Oregonian.