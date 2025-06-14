Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record With Incredible Three-Point Shooting Night
Atlanta Dream star guard Rhyne Howard drained nine three-pointers in the team's 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky Friday night.
Howard dropped 36 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 9-for-19 from three on the night, adding eight rebounds and four assists. The nine triples tied a WNBA record for the most three-pointers in a single game in league history. She did set the Dream franchise record, though, which was previously eight threes set by Renee Montgomery in 2018.
Howard joins Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Mitchell and Arike Ogunbowale as the only players to make nine threes in a game. Howard's previous career high was six threes, which she has accomplished six times since she was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft.
The 36 points in Friday's win ties the second-most she's ever scored in a game. She dropped 43 points against the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. The WNBA record for points in a game is 53, which A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage have both accomplished.
Howard's big night helped the Dream advance to 7-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Commissioner's Cup standings. They travel to the nation's capital to play the Washington Mystics in another Commissioner's Cup match Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.