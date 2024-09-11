Richard Jefferson Rips Fan Over Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Comment
Since their college days, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese have fended off repeated comparisons to Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird and guard Magic Johnson.
The founding facts of their rivalry—they played each other in two iconic college games; those games brought unprecedented visibility to women's college basketball—invited enough commentary on their own. Now that both Clark and Reese have found immediate professional success, the comparisons have grown even louder.
On Wednesday morning, no less an authority than former NBA forward and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson endorsed Clark and Reese carrying on the legacy of Bird and Johnson.
"You couldn’t be more wrong," Jefferson scolded a fan who questioned the existence of a Clark-Reese rivalry. "Magic and Bird were forever tied together since college. Their rivalry started in college and continued (through) the professional level. How many records did BOTH women break? Artificial? If you don’t know sports just say so."
Before they played for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, Bird and Johnson met in the 1979 NCAA men's tournament championship as members of Indiana State and Michigan State, respectively. The Spartans won that closely watched battle 75–64.
Time will tell whether Clark and Reese approach Bird and Johnson's mystique, but their collective performance in 2024 is a great place to start.