Sabrina Ionescu’s Awesome Jacket at Liberty's Championship Parade Loved By WNBA Fans
Sabrina Ionescu was fittingly decked out at the New York Liberty's championship parade on Thursday to celebrate the team's first WNBA title in franchise history.
Her custom-made varsity jacket stole the show. To start, one arm sported patches with all the series scores from the Liberty's championship run—2–0 over the Atlanta Dream, 3–1 over the Las Vegas Aces and 3–2 over the Minnesota Lynx. That arm then had a WNBA trophy patch on it.
The front of the jacket showed the Nike logo, who Ionescu is partnered with, and the phrase "Liberty has a nice ring to it." There were other Nike and Liberty patches donned on the jacket, including one that said "Yerrrnescu," which is Ionescu's catchphrase.
The New York star was proud to show her jacket off on Thursday.
WNBA and Liberty fans loved her jacket, showing love for it on social media.