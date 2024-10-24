SI

Sabrina Ionescu’s Awesome Jacket at Liberty's Championship Parade Loved By WNBA Fans

The New York star showed off her decked out varsity jacket for Thursday's parade.

Madison Williams

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shows off her championship jacket.
Sabrina Ionescu was fittingly decked out at the New York Liberty's championship parade on Thursday to celebrate the team's first WNBA title in franchise history.

Her custom-made varsity jacket stole the show. To start, one arm sported patches with all the series scores from the Liberty's championship run—2–0 over the Atlanta Dream, 3–1 over the Las Vegas Aces and 3–2 over the Minnesota Lynx. That arm then had a WNBA trophy patch on it.

The front of the jacket showed the Nike logo, who Ionescu is partnered with, and the phrase "Liberty has a nice ring to it." There were other Nike and Liberty patches donned on the jacket, including one that said "Yerrrnescu," which is Ionescu's catchphrase.

The New York star was proud to show her jacket off on Thursday.

WNBA and Liberty fans loved her jacket, showing love for it on social media.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

