Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA in 22 Years to Hit Impressive Career Feat
Sabrina Ionescu hit another WNBA career milestone on Sunday during the Liberty–Sun matchup.
Ionescu has now notched 1,000 career assists, becoming the 42nd WNBA player in history to reach this mark. While she's now in an exclusive club, Ionescu is also the third-fastest player to hit 1,000 assists. It took her 170 games, so she trails Ticha Penicheiro (134 games) and Teresa Weatherspoon (159 games), per NYL Stats.
The Liberty star is the fastest WNBA player to reach this milestone since 2003 when Penicheiro achieved this feat.
Ionescu is on her way to jumping up into the top 25 WNBA list for career assists. She ranks 42nd on as of Sunday. The 25th player on the list is Erica Wheeler with 1,218 assists. The all-time record is held by Sue Bird who retired with 3,234 assists in her career.
Before Sunday's game, Ionescu was averaging 5.7 assists per game and had 147 total assists this season.