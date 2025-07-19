Sabrina Ionescu Has Incredibly Classy Plan for Winnings From Three-Point Contest
Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu may have won the WNBA's 2025 three-point contest during All-Star weekend's Friday night, but she's still giving props to the one rookie who dared to participate.
The Mystics' Sonia Citron was the only first-year to suit up among a field of vets, which included Ionescu, defending champion Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Lexie Hull (who replaced an injured Caitlin Clark). And as a reward for her bravery, Sab is planning to give Citron half of her $62,575 prize.
"I told Sonia that I would give her half if I won, when we were sitting on the bench," Ionescu told the media afterwards, explaining her plan. "I obviously have to hold up my end of the bargain, so half is gonna go to her. I gotta text her and let her know that I'm gonna give her half of it, just for participating. That takes a lot of courage to be able to do that as a rookie ... and I was really proud of her."
As for the other half, well, that will go to Ionescu's foundation, so she can "give back in communities that mean a lot to me."
Incredibly classy stuff here from the New York star.
Watch that full moment below:
With the win, Ionescu has now clinched her second WNBA three-point contest title; the first she won in 2023. On Friday, she beat Gray in the final with a total of 30 points, vs. her opponent's 22.