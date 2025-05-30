Sabrina Ionescu Hilariously Name-Dropped SGA During Reporter’s Question About Fouls
The discourse around alleged free throw merchant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seemingly made its way to the WNBA.
After the New York Liberty's 82-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was asked whether she's ever seen a player draw 16 fouls like forward Breanna Stewart did in the victory.
Sabrina Ionescu couldn't resist chiming in during the postgame presser, name-dropping a rather apt NBA player comparison: "SGA."
That elicited lots of chuckles around the room, and Ionescu made the funniest face after her answer as if she knew exactly what she was doing:
What a priceless moment.
A season after Ionescu and the Liberty won their first WNBA title in franchise history, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder could be looking to make similar history over in the NBA. The Thunder haven't won a championship since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.
The SGA-free throw merchant allegations may never truly go away, but the outside noise probably won't bother the Thunder star very much if he can cap off his MVP-winning campaign with a ring this year.