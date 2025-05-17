Sabrina Ionescu Had the Coldest Pose While Trying On Her Massive WNBA Championship Ring
The New York Liberty raised their 2024 WNBA Championship banner on Saturday afternoon, adding some permanence to the rafters at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to commemorate the franchise's first title.
Additionally, ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the team received its championship rings. Star forward Sabrina Ionescu was all smiles while trying on her new bling, and gave us quite the photogenic pose.
Check it out:
That was cold.
Building off of her championship confidence, Ionescu took the mic and told the New York fans in attendance that she and her teammates are determined to "run it back" this year and win a second consecutive WNBA title.
Saturday's Liberty opener against the Aces and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson tips off at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.