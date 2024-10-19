Sabrina Ionescu Narrowly Misses Last-Second Heave in Game 4 Loss to Lynx
Sabrina Ionescu was the hero of Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, as she splashed the game-winning three-pointer with one second left to put the New York Liberty up 2–1 in the series over the Minnesota Lynx.
The final two seconds of Game 4 on Friday night , however, didn't go her way.
With the Liberty and Lynx tied 80–80, Ionescu was whistled for a shooting foul with two seconds left. That gave Bridget Carleton two free-throw opportunities, and she splashed both for a two-point Lynx lead.
After a timeout, the Liberty inbounded the ball to Ionescu in hopes of more late-game magic, but her potential Finals-winning heave from 35 feet away hit the backboard and missed.
The Lynx claimed Game 4, 82–80, to force a winner-take-all Game 5 at Barclays Center on Sunday night.
Ionescu struggled from beyond the arc all night, as she missed all five of her three-point attempts and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in Game 4. Jonquel Jones was the Liberty's best offensive threat, as she registered 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Lynx were led by Kayla McBride, who scored 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting.
When Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night, Ionescu and the Liberty will be 40 game minutes away from claiming the first championship in franchise history or coming up short yet again.
Either way, expect Liberty coach Sandy Brondello to draw up a late-game play for Ionescu in crunch time once again.