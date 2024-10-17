'Screaming' Steph Curry Left Lively Voice Memo for Sabrina Ionescu After Game-Winner
Sabrina Ionescu's phone was littered with missed calls and text messages in the aftermath of her game-winning three-pointer to lift the New York Liberty to an 80–77 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
But one exchange stood out to her more than the rest.
"Steph Curry left me a really funny voice memo of him just screaming into the phone," Ionescu told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Thursday. "And that was funny. We've just had a great relationship; he's been a big mentor of mine. Obviously, through this Finals, helping me mentally and physically just stay ready and locked in."
Ionescu, who scored just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting before her clutch triple, drained the game-winner from 28 feet away from the basket with one second remaining on the clock. It completed the Liberty's comeback from a 15-point deficit in Game 3, just a few days after they blew an 18-point lead in Game 1.
As the four-time NBA champion Curry knows, Ionescu's job isn't finished just yet. The Liberty return to Target Center on Friday night for Game 4. One more win and New York is crowned WNBA champions for the first time in franchise history.
"I'm excited to get one more," Ionescu said Thursday on ESPN.