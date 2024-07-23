Sabrina Ionescu Shares Sweet Postgame Moment With Dedicated Young Fan From Ireland
Team USA delivered a statement victory in one of its final exhibition matches ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, making easy work of Germany, 84–57.
After the game, U.S. point guard Sabrina Ionescu shared a wholesome moment with one of her biggest fans, who traveled to London from Ireland in order to watch the New York Liberty superstar.
Ionescu could be seen handing the young fan a gold ball and signing their T-shirt before giving them a quick hug and posing for a photo. Ionescu said she noticed the fan in the crowd holding up a sign before the game even tipped off.
"Yeah, I mean she's been holding up this sign from an hour into warmups and being able to see that she traveled all the way from Ireland to be able to come and watch me play," Ionescu said after the game. "I just wanted to make sure that ball was going to go to her, was able to take a picture with her. Obviously, I appreciate her very much."
The fan's sign read, "Sabrina, we traveled from Ireland. Can you sign my jersey?"
The 26-year-old was able to make a long-lasting memory for the young fan, who was clearly overjoyed to have the request on her sign fulfilled.
Ionescu turned in a strong performance off the bench for Team USA, dropping eight points, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes on the floor. Tuesday's game stands as Team USA's last exhibition before the Olympic Games in Paris, with their first test coming against Japan on July 29.