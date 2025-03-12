Sabrina Ionescu Took Full Advantage of Four-Point Line While on Tour in Philippines
Sabrina Ionescu is making the most of her tour through Asia.
This week, Ionescu embarked on a tour sponsored by Nike that will take her across several stops in the Philippines and China. Throughout the tour, Ionescu is taking part in speaking events, hosting youth basketball camps and playing in showcases for international fans.
While playing in the Philippines, Ionescu took advantage of one of the peculiar rules of the Philippine Basketball Association: the four-point line.
Videos posted to social media of Ionescu’s showcase showed her spotting up from far out and drilling a jumper for four points.
The four-point line is still pretty young in its existence, having just made its debut in 2024, and has been met with both excitement and skepticism. For anyone that complains about spacing in modern basketball, it’s certainly one potential way to stretch the floor.
For now, the four-point line isn’t anywhere near coming to be a reality in the NBA or WNBA, but if the trend ever makes it to the United States, Ionescu will clearly be ready.