Sabrina Ionescu Joins Unrivaled League As Final Player on 'Historic' Contract
Sabrina Ionescu is officially 'Unrivaled.'
Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has announced Ionescu as their final wildcard player, joining the Phantom Basketball Club team.
Ionescu is the upstart league's final, high-profile addition before Unrivaled tips off on Jan. 17. She underwent surgery to repair the UCL in her shooting hand in early December, an injury she played with through the final games of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Ionescu's deal to join Unrivaled is "unprecedented and historic" complete with a salary that "puts her in a category of her own."
Ionescu is the 36th player to join the league, completing their player pool before Unrivaled tips off its inaugural season in Miami.
She won her first WNBA title this season with the New York Liberty and hit an unbelievable game-winning 3-pointer to take down the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. Now, Ionescu takes her talents to Unrivaled to compete during the WNBA offseason.