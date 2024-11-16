Seattle Storm Coaching Staff Under Investigation Over Player Mistreatment Allegations
The coaching staff of the Seattle Storm is under investigation over allegations of player mistreatment, according to a Friday evening report from Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"A law firm hired by the team is looking into accusations of alleged harassment and bullying tied to on-court performance against the coaching staff during the 2024 season," Costabile wrote.
The Storm, coached by third-year boss Noelle Quinn, went 25-15 in '24—but were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Per Costabile, the investigation "(stems) from incidents that happened at practice and during games" and has been "ongoing for at least two weeks"—with "multiple players'" experiences sparking it.
Seattle hired Quinn as its coach on May 30, 2021. A 12-year WNBA vet, the Los Angeles-born UCLA product previously played for the team as a guard from 2013 to '14 and again from 2016 to '18.