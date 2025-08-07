Second Person Arrested for Throwing Object at WNBA Game
As an epidemic of fans throwing adult objects onto the court rocks the WNBA, a second alleged prankster has been arrested.
Kaden Lopez, 18, is facing charges after allegedly chucking an object during the Phoenix Mercury's 82–66 home win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday. The object is said to have struck a man watching the game with his nine-year-old niece.
Police charged Lopez with assault, disorderly conduct, and public display of explicit sexual material, according to court documents obtained by Jessica Johnson of KSAZ-TV in Phoenix.
Lopez's alleged prank is thought to be the fifth instance in the last 10 days of an individual throwing an adult object at a WNBA game. The first arrest, of 23-year-old Delbert Carver, was made Saturday after he allegedly threw an adult object on July 29 during the Atlanta Dream's game against the Golden State Valkyries.
Per Johnson, Lopez apologized and called the alleged incident a "stupid prank that was trending on social media."