Caitlin Clark Had Classy Message About Putting on a ‘Show’ for Fans After Another Win
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won their fifth straight game Wednesday night, beating the Los Angeles Sparks, 93-86, at home. The No. 1 pick in last April's draft made more history in the victory and collected the second triple-double of her WNBA career, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.
The Fever have now won seven of their last eight games and sit at 18-16 on the season. That's pretty good for a team that started off the season losing eight of its first nine games and kicked off the year by going 0-5.
Clark has been a beast since coming back from the Olympic break and on Wednesday was named the Rookie of the Month for a third time. After the win over the Sparks she shared a classy message about wanting to put on a show for fans every time she takes the court.
“A lot of (fans) only get to see the Fever play one time," she said. "They spend a lot of money to come here and watch us and have fun with us. You want to give them a show every single time.”
Safe to say Clark has adjusted pretty well to the WNBA game. The Fever will be back in action Friday night when they host the Lynx at 7:30 p.m. ET.