Sky's Angel Reese Made Impressive WNBA Rookie History
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese already made WNBA history in just 14 games on Thursday against the Dallas Wings when she clocked her seventh consecutive double-double this season.
This makes her the only WNBA rookie in league history to reach this feat. In Reese's previous six games before Thursday, she totaled at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in all her contests.
Reese scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds against the Wings on Thursday to reach this historic milestone. She reached double-double status in just the third quarter. The Sky ended up winning 83–72 to end a four-game losing streak.
The previous WNBA rookie record was set at six consecutive double-doubles by Tina Charles in 2010 and Cindy Brown in 1998.
Reese has a chance to continue her historic streak when the Sky face the Indiana Fever for the third time this season on Sunday, June 23.