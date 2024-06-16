Sky's Angel Reese to Don Special 'Joker' Shoes for Sunday Showdown With Fever
When guard Caitlin Clark and forward Angel Reese heard their names called by the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft on April 15, a rivalry between their two teams seemed almost guaranteed.
Clark and Reese had played in two memorable games at Iowa and LSU. Indianapolis and Chicago aren't that far apart. Bad blood appeared a foregone conclusion—and then the teams actually played.
With one hard foul on June 1, Sky guard Chennedy Carter became public enemy number one in the Hoosier State. Now, as the two teams prepare to meet Sunday, Reese and Chicago appear to be embracing a villainous role.
Reese will wear special "Joker" shoes for the two teams' Sunday afternoon meeting in Indianapolis, footwear reporter Nick DePaula reported Saturday—posting a picture of the Reebok Solution sneakers to social media.
Custom cleat designer Marvin Baroota masterminded the shoes, which include the Joker's familiar purple color palette, "Ha ha ha" lettering, and a demonic rendering of the Batman villain's smile.
Despite their considerable public profiles, both the Sky and Fever are struggling this year. They enter their highly anticipated matchup a combined 8–18 in 2024.