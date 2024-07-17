Sky’s Chennedy Carter Cuts Off Reporter to Defend Angel Reese After Win vs. Aces
Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was the star of Tuesday’s 93-85 win over the Las Vegas Aces as well as the star of the postgame press conference, when she shut down a reporter’s criticism of teammate Angel Reese.
Carter, who finished with 34 points in the victory, had no issues fielding questions about the game until one reporter began to talk negatively about Reese.
“[Reese] had a rough first half,” the reporter started to say, referring to the Sky rookie’s 1-of-5 shooting for two points and one turnover.
Carter, however, wasn’t having any of it.
“Let me tell y’all something,” Carter said, cutting the reporter off. “Angel is somebody that works hard no matter what it’s looking like. I tell her as just one of her teammates and one of the closest people to her on this team, like, no matter what, I got your back. Miss or make, you’re a special player, you’re a talented player, and people don’t see basketball the way I see it. So keep going, and I’ll have your back.”
“Plus 26, that is an amazing game for her,” continued Carter. “Coming back off where she didn’t get her double-double, coming out and putting her foot down tonight, it meant a lot to me and our teammates to watch her do this.”
Reese’s WNBA-record consecutive double-double streak (15 games) ended on Saturday in the Sky’s 81-67 home loss to the New York Liberty. The Rookie of the Year candidate followed that up with an efficient outing on Tuesday in which she posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to log her 17th double-double on the year.
Reese finished the game with a plus-minus of +26, the highest plus-minus statistic for a rookie in a game against the Aces in WNBA history.