Sky-Fever Game Hits Impressive Mark Even Without Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
There is much hype to be made of a Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese matchup. Indeed, given their history in college and their perceived rivalry, the chance to see the two face off professionally is understandably a draw.
But even with Indiana's Clark out with a groin injury, and the Sky's Reese sidelined with a back issue, Chicago managed to again sell out the United Center for last Sunday's game against the Fever, which is the pair's second Chicago-based matchup this season.
The Sky moved both contests to the United Center, home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Bulls, back in February, in anticipation of the Clark-Reese effect. The games marked the first WNBA contests in the venue's 31 years.
For the June 7 game, there were 19,496 fans in attendance, short of the arena's roughly 21,000 capacity but only because of ongoing construction, which limited seat availability. Sunday's game drew 19,601 fans, per Front Office Sports, which is more than June 7, but likely also limited for the same reason.
Both Clark and Reese were present on Sunday, but unable to play. Even without the superpowered Clark, the Fever rocketed to a 93-78 win over the struggling Sky, who are now 7-18 on the season. Indiana has defeated Chicago in all three of their games this season, one of which was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and the rest at the United Center in Chicago.