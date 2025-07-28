Caitlin Clark Had Fiery NSFW Message for Her Fever Teammates During Win Over Sky
Caitlin Clark found herself in an all-too-familiar spot during Sunday's Fever-Sky showdown in Chicago—in street clothes and on the bench as she continues to deal with a groin injury that has kept her out for the past few weeks.
While she had fun signing autographs before the game and shared a hilarious moment with Sophie Cunningham during the game, Clark was also seen delivering a fiery message to her teammates during a break in the action.
Clark had a simple request for her squad: “When you have an open shot, shoot the f------ ball.”
Here's that moment:
The Fever were able to get a 93–78 win over the Sky, who were without an injured Angel Reese. Indiana is now 14–12 on the season and will likely be without Clark for a few more weeks.
It's clear that while Clark can't play in the games she is still going to do everything she can to help her teammates.
And sometimes that is going to include some hard-hitting messages like that one from Sunday.