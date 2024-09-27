Sky Fire Coach Teresa Weatherspoon After Just One Season
The Chicago Sky reportedly decided to part ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon on Thursday, according to Anne Costabile of The Chicago Sun Times.
Weatherspoon was named the franchise's head coach in October 2023 as a replacement for James Wade, who departed midseason in '23 to join the Toronto Raptors' coaching staff in the NBA, and interim coach Emre Vatansever.
She lasted less than one year in the role, as the organization made the decision to fire her after the Sky missed the playoffs in 2024. Chicago posted a 13–27 record this year, missing the postseason for the first time since 2018. The team posted its worst winning percentage (.325) since 2006, the franchise's first year in existence.
Weatherspoon, a WNBA legend and Hall of Famer, was heralded as the coach that would guide the organization into its next chapter, though the organization didn't give her very much of a leash toward achieving that goal.
Costabile reported that comments from players during exit interviews played a role in Weatherspoon's departure, indicating there was some disconnect between the coach and her players.
Prior to the season, Chicago traded former Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper to the Phoenix Mercury, and offloaded Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun at the trade deadline. Despite seemingly entering a rebuild, it seems the organization feels there is a better coach than Weatherspoon to get this team back to playoff contention quickly.