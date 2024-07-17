Sky Offload Starting Guard Marina Mabrey in Trade With Sun
The Chicago Sky agreed to a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, dealing guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun, the team announced.
In exchange for Mabrey and a 2025 second round pick, the Sky will receive a package consisting of veteran guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick swap.
Mabrey was acquired by Chicago ahead of the 2023 season, and the franchise paid quite the price to land her as part of a four-team trade. She was the team's second leading scorer last year, averaging 15.0 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In 2024, she's averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Mabrey will join the 18–6 Sun as they look to compete for a championship. Connecticut sits in second in the Eastern Conference, trailing the WNBA-leading New York Liberty by 2.5 games.
As for Chicago's return, Jefferson has featured in just nine games this year, her first season with the Sun. In 2023, she averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 assists while starting 36 games for the Phoenix Mercury.
Banham, 31, is in her ninth WNBA season and has averaged 4.8 points across 21 games in 2024.