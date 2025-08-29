Skylar Diggins Perfectly Trolled Lynx After Storm's Win in Minnesota
Skylar Diggins was on one in Minnesota Thursday night as she helped lead the Storm to a 93-79 win over the Lynx.
The Lynx (30-8) own the best record across the WNBA as the regular season inches toward a close, so it was a big win for the Storm (21-19) as they jockey for playoff positioning. Diggins dropped 23 points along with five assists and four steals on the way to the win. On the way out, she found the perfect troll for the Lynx on their home floor.
After each home win, the Lynx get together to do the electric slide on the court in front of the Target Center crowd. Nobody really knows why the tradition started, but it's been a mainstay of the Lynx's winning ways. Minnesota didn't get to break out into the electric slide after the game, but Diggins made sure to do so herself when the buzzer sounded.
Fellow Storm guard Erica Wheeler joined in on the fun too. Diggins must have felt some type of way during the contest in Minnesota as she also yelled toward the Lynx bench during the game after she drained a three-pointer.
On the season, Diggins is averaging 15.4 points and six assists per game while shooting 37.3% from three. The Storm are currently the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoff picture, two games ahead of the Sparks who are the first team out. Seattle is right beside the Fever, who hold the sixth seed, and are a half game in front of the Valkyries who currently own the league's final playoff spot.
The big win over the Lynx, who hadn’t lost at home in a month, certainly makes a statement. And Diggins knew the perfect way to celebrate.