Sky's Kysre Gondrezick Spotted Partying With Celtics At Championship Parade

The Chicago guard was in Boston on a duck boat Friday.

Boston Celtics championship parade, via SB Nation's Noa Dalzell on X
The Boston Celtics enjoyed a well-earned day of triumph with millions of fans on Friday as they took the duck boats around the city for a championship parade. As the procession got rolling an unexpected face appeared— WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

The Chicago Sky guard was spotted in one of the parade floats next to Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Gondrezick's appearance was a surprise because her team is still very much in season. The Sky actually played last night, defeating the Dallas Wings 83-72. However, Gondrezick did not play, continuing her trend of staying on the bench since her last minutes came on June 8 against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky's next game is on Sunday afternoon, giving Gondrezick plenty of time to get back to Chicago and recuperate in case her team needs her.

