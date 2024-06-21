SI

Al Horford’s Drunk Tom Brady Shirt is Early Winner of Celtics’ Championship Parade

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Celtics are celebrating their league-best 18th NBA championship with a parade in Boston on Friday and we have an early winner on what should be a wild day—Al Horford's T-shirt, which has a picture of a drunk Tom Brady on it.

While Jaylen Brown is wearing a shirt that seems to be taking a shot at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Horford's shirt is celebrating a legendary moment from Brady's career—when he had a little too much fun while celebrating his final Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Horford, who is also wearing a cowboy hat, needs to tell us where he got this shirt, because it's great:

Brady loved it:

Brady, of course, experienced six championship parades in Boston during his legendary career with the Patriots.

Now Horford and Co. will get to have their fun.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA