Al Horford’s Drunk Tom Brady Shirt is Early Winner of Celtics’ Championship Parade
The Celtics are celebrating their league-best 18th NBA championship with a parade in Boston on Friday and we have an early winner on what should be a wild day—Al Horford's T-shirt, which has a picture of a drunk Tom Brady on it.
While Jaylen Brown is wearing a shirt that seems to be taking a shot at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Horford's shirt is celebrating a legendary moment from Brady's career—when he had a little too much fun while celebrating his final Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Horford, who is also wearing a cowboy hat, needs to tell us where he got this shirt, because it's great:
Brady loved it:
Brady, of course, experienced six championship parades in Boston during his legendary career with the Patriots.
Now Horford and Co. will get to have their fun.