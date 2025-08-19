SI

Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Fan Who Criticized Her Sister's Comments About WNBA Refs

Cunningham clapped back at a fan who replied to her sister, Lindsey.

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham ripped a social media user for attacking her sister.
Sophie Cunningham did not take kindly to a tweet criticizing her sister.

In the wake of the knee injury the Fever guard suffered on Sunday, Cunningham's sister, Lindsey, posted a tweet criticizing the WNBA for not protecting its players. Another social media user later re-shared Lindsey's tweet with a video of Sophie committing a flagrant foul attached...as well as a pointed message of the user's own.

It took a day, but Sophie Cunningham responded, tweeting the following:

It's not surprising to see Cunningham clap back like that, considering she's been blunt about similar scenarios all season. She has also been fined multiple times for criticizing WNBA officials.

Now, Cunningham is sidelined with an injury, but there are no reports yet as to its severity. She was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but no news has surfaced yet. She did post an upbeat Instagram story, and is now on X (formerly Twitter), ripping a user for coming at her sister.

Hopefully she's back on the court soon.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

