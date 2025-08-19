Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Fan Who Criticized Her Sister's Comments About WNBA Refs
Sophie Cunningham did not take kindly to a tweet criticizing her sister.
In the wake of the knee injury the Fever guard suffered on Sunday, Cunningham's sister, Lindsey, posted a tweet criticizing the WNBA for not protecting its players. Another social media user later re-shared Lindsey's tweet with a video of Sophie committing a flagrant foul attached...as well as a pointed message of the user's own.
It took a day, but Sophie Cunningham responded, tweeting the following:
It's not surprising to see Cunningham clap back like that, considering she's been blunt about similar scenarios all season. She has also been fined multiple times for criticizing WNBA officials.
Now, Cunningham is sidelined with an injury, but there are no reports yet as to its severity. She was expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but no news has surfaced yet. She did post an upbeat Instagram story, and is now on X (formerly Twitter), ripping a user for coming at her sister.
Hopefully she's back on the court soon.