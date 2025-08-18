Sophie Cunningham Shares Upbeat Instagram Post After Scary Injury vs. Sun
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had to leave Sunday's game against the Sun after suffering a knee injury, but she at least appears to be in good spirits based on her social media activity.
Cunningham exited in the second quarter after a Sun player awkwardly fell into her, causing Cunningham to immediately clutch her right knee and go down on the court in visible pain. She was ruled out for the rest of the contest and is scheduled to undergo MRI testing Monday.
The WNBA vet still remained active on her socials even after her injury setback and hyped up Kelsey Mitchell following her clutch performance in Sunday's 99-93 overtime win. Cunningham also shared an upbeat post on her Instagram shortly after the game with a simple caption: "august>"
The post included a montage of photos from the past month, including a hilarious last photo in which Cunningham played dead on the court after drawing a loose ball foul.
Several Fever teammates including Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston have since commented on Cunningham's post.
Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds and was putting together a solid first season in Indiana prior to her injury on Sunday. The Fever (19-16) can't seem to catch a break with their injury luck in 2025 after guards Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson all got hurt, with the last two ruled out for the remainder of the season. Hopefully Cunningham can make a swift recovery as the Fever enter a pivotal second-half stretch before the WNBA playoffs.