Sophie Cunningham Had Priceless Reaction To Getting Grabbed by Neck vs. Sparks
Sophie Cunningham got trolled pretty hard by the Los Angeles Sparks after Saturday's loss at home, and during the game, she was involved in a heated moment that she was able to instantly laugh off after being grabbed by the neck during a battle for a loose ball.
The Fever star, who threw shade at Detroit and Cleveland last week after those cities got WNBA expansion teams, went to the ground to try to corral a loose ball during the first quarter. Los Angeles' Julie Vanloo was then seen grabbing Cunningham's neck before the whistle blew.
Cunningham and Vanloo were both all smiles after getting off the floor, as what could have been a heated moment instantly cooled off and the game continued.
Here's that moment:
The Sparks went on to win the game, 89-87, handing the Fever their first loss in their last four games. Cunningham finished with just four points.