Sparks Ruthlessly Troll Sophie Cunningham After Win Over Fever
In this story:
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham made news last week when she threw some shade at the cities of Cleveland and Detroit after the WNBA awarded them expansion franchises. While she later attempted to clarify her comments, it's clear that her words were felt throughout the league.
Cunningham had just four points in Saturday's loss at home to the Los Angeles Sparks, who then took a funny shot at Cunningham after the game.
The team's social media squad tweeted the final score with the message: List of cities Indiana has beef with: Detroit, Cleveland, Los Angeles.
Well played, Sparks social media team. Well played.
