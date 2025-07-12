SI

Sparks Coach Gives Updated Timeline on Cameron Brink Return

The second-year player has been out since June 18, 2024 after tearing her ACL.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink reacts to a play.
Cameron Brink hasn't played in a WNBA game since June 18, 2024 after she tore her ACL during her rookie season. Her long-awaited return could finally happen this month.

On Saturday morning, Brink held a personal five-on-five practice to help her prepare for coming back. After practice, Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts told John W. Davis of the LB Press Telegram that she's hopeful Brink could be back on the court by the end of this month.

However, Roberts is aware that Brink may not be up to full capacity when she returns to the court since she has missed a lot of time. She's only recorded 15 games in her WNBA career because of the injury.

"She's coming back, it's all going to take time," Roberts said. "We all need to have patience with that, she's been out for 15 months. It's hard to just jump in and hit the ground running where you left. It's going to take some time, and I'm fine with that."

The WNBA All-Star break does take place next week, giving Brink some extra time to get ready for her return. The Sparks have six more games left in July, meaning Brink still has a few more weeks to fit that timeline Roberts mentioned on Saturday.

