Sparks Will Retire Candace Parker's Jersey This Season
The Los Angeles Sparks are planning to retire Candace Parker's jersey during the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday. Parker will have her No. 3 jersey retired on June 29 for the Sparks' home game against the Chicago Sky at the Crypto.com Arena.
“To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. “
Parker spent the first 13 seasons of her 16-year career with the Sparks, before spending two seasons with the Sky and her final year with the Las Vegas Aces.
Parker established herself as a special player for the Sparks from the get-go, winning the WNBA MVP award as a rookie, the only person to do so in WNBA history. Over her time with the Sparks, Parker was named to five WNBA All-Star Games, won two MVP awards, and led the team to a championship.
"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women's basketball as a whole ... Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness," Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said in a statement. "... Retiring Candace's No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family."
She would close out her career a three-time WNBA champion after winning another title with both the Sky and Aces before her retirement in 2024.
Parker becomes just the third player in Sparks history to have her jersey retired, joining Lisa Leslie's No. 9 jersey and Penny Toler's No. 11 jersey.
She grew up in the Chicago area and played two seasons for the Sky, making the opponent on the schedule for the big night meaningful as well.