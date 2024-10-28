Stephanie White, Sun Part Ways Amid Rumors She's Front-Runner to Become Fever Coach
The Connecticut Sun mutually parted ways with coach Stephanie White on Monday, freeing up her availability to potentially reunite with the Indiana Fever.
White leaving the Sun was expected this offseason. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday that White has narrowed her list of landing spots to the Fever and Chicago Sky, although Indiana reportedly is the front-runner to land her services.
White, who played for the Fever from 2000 to '04, began her coaching career as an assistant with the Sky in 2007 and landed in Indianapolis again in 2011. White was promoted to the Fever's head-coaching role in 2015 and went 37–31 in two seasons before departing for Vanderbilt in '16.
White returned to the WNBA last year, guiding the Sun to a 22–10 record in 2023 and a 28–12 record in '24, falling in the semifinals both seasons.
The Fever opened up their coaching job Sunday by firing coach Christie Sides, who had two seasons remaining on a four-year contract.
Indiana has one of the brightest futures in the WNBA, with reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark set to return for her second campaign alongside Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith.
The Sun became the seventh of 12 WNBA teams to make a coaching change this offseason, joining the Fever, Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics.